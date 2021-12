It’s amazing how one of the world’s most physical sports can take such an amazing toll on the physical frame. Now, fans of the sport of hockey might disagree with this, but the NFL might be the most demanding profession from a physical standpoint. Guys, whether they play for the Philadelphia Eagles or any of the other 31 franchises, put huge physical, mental, and emotional demands on themselves. That’s why they understandably ask for huge deals. One never knows if the next injury can end one’s career.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO