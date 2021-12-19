Watch: Riding The Waves And Sand Dunes Of Pismo Beach With Hunter Jones

Grab your friends, family and loved ones visiting for the holidays from out of town to experience a fun, relaxing and informative ride down the entire length of the #1 Beach in the country. Sarasota Bike Tours' new RadRover Step-Thru Electric Fat Bikes offer comfort and power that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and physical activity levels. These fit-for-anyone Ebikes offer a low center of gravity, pucture-resistant fat tires for riding acorss the crystal sands of Siesta, 5-level peddle assist and a power on demand throttle allowing you to use as much, or as little, effort as you desire while cruising the coastline. The leisurely ride includes the quaint roads of Siesta Village as well as the white quartz beaches of Siesta Key Public Beach and various vantage points along the way to Sunset Point to view an epic Siesta Key sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. During sunset, guests will have an opportunity to participate in a daily tribute to our American flag and U.S. Military. If you have a loved one who is presently serving or has served in the military, you will be given a chance to honor them by name and branch of service at this ceremony. Bikes, helmets, water, snacks and knowledgeable local tour guide are included. The morning guided tour of 7-9 miles takes two hours and is now available from 9am-11am daily.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO