ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Watch: Riding The Waves And Sand Dunes Of Pismo Beach With Hunter Jones

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn between days shooting "(De)Tour Surf Towns," surfer, filmmaker, and host Hunter Jones hops in the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Orphaned sea otter rescued off of Pismo Beach

A baby sea otter was rescued off the coast of Pismo Beach and is now living in the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. [Long Beach Post]. The 14-week-old orphaned otter arrived at the Long Beach aquarium a few weeks ago. At the time, it weighed about 10 pounds. It is now eating well and weighs 16 pounds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Hunters Call in Elk then Get Surrounded By a Wolf Pack

By all accounts their elk hunt was going well. Their calls brought in two majestic bulls. Suddenly, the elk bolted for the woods. It wasn't the hunters they were fleeing. It was something else entirely. Something that had now surrounded the hunters: wolves. There's no location given, but I do...
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Panicked First-Time Hunter Watches as 4 Bears Descend on Her Buck

A Pennsylvania woman was thrilled to take her first deer, only to watch in horror as four black bears descended upon it. According to CBS 42, Jordan Zabinski went hunting for the first time over Thanksgiving weekend and shot her first buck, but right after she knocked it down, she heard crunching nearby. She thought it was another deer, but to her shock, four bears appeared.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dane Anderson
Person
Hunter Jones
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Hunter spots massive 13-foot alligator roaming through woods

MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
ANIMALS
amateurgolf.com

Finigan Tilly rides birdie wave for South Beach Invitational win

Finigan Tilly played four excellent rounds to secure a two-stroke victory at the South Beach Invitational with a score of 15 under. The two host courses, Miami Beach Golf Club and Normandy Shore Golf Club, relinquished a lot of birdies to the entire field. Tilly made 24 birdies in the four rounds, including 15 in the opening 36 holes.
GOLF
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Bike Tours Brings Electric Rides to Siesta Beaches

Grab your friends, family and loved ones visiting for the holidays from out of town to experience a fun, relaxing and informative ride down the entire length of the #1 Beach in the country. Sarasota Bike Tours' new RadRover Step-Thru Electric Fat Bikes offer comfort and power that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and physical activity levels. These fit-for-anyone Ebikes offer a low center of gravity, pucture-resistant fat tires for riding acorss the crystal sands of Siesta, 5-level peddle assist and a power on demand throttle allowing you to use as much, or as little, effort as you desire while cruising the coastline. The leisurely ride includes the quaint roads of Siesta Village as well as the white quartz beaches of Siesta Key Public Beach and various vantage points along the way to Sunset Point to view an epic Siesta Key sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. During sunset, guests will have an opportunity to participate in a daily tribute to our American flag and U.S. Military. If you have a loved one who is presently serving or has served in the military, you will be given a chance to honor them by name and branch of service at this ceremony. Bikes, helmets, water, snacks and knowledgeable local tour guide are included. The morning guided tour of 7-9 miles takes two hours and is now available from 9am-11am daily.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Dunes#The Waves#Surfer#Central California#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Motor1.com

See How Hyundai Santa Cruz Hauls 900-LB Bale Of Alfalfa Up A Hill

The Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick are hitting the market at around the same time and are bringing a renewed interest in the unibody pickup segment. Naturally, people want to compare them. Following up on their hauling torture test for the Maverick, The Fast Lane Truck now puts the Santa Cruz through its paces.
CARS
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
Outsider.com

Arizona Hiker’s Body Found on Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

When it comes to National Parks, these spaces can provide some of the most scenic views there are. And there’s something for everyone. Hiking, rock climbing, fishing, camping. The list goes on. With that being said, though, national parks are also home to many tragedies every year. A hiker in California, for example, just tumbled down almost 1000ft after slipping on ice during a mountain hike. Now similarly tragic news comes from the Grand Canyon.
ARIZONA STATE
fox4news.com

Surfing Santas hit the waves at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people put on their Santa gear to catch waves in Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve morning. The Surfing Santa's event is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. We could see 1,000 Surfing Santa’s and up to 10,000 spectators.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox2detroit.com

Surfing Santas hit the waves at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people put on their Santa gear to catch waves in Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve morning. The Surfing Santa's event is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. We could see 1,000 Surfing Santa’s and up to 10,000 spectators.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox7austin.com

Surfing Santas hit the waves at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people put on their Santa gear to catch waves in Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve morning. The Surfing Santa's event is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. We could see 1,000 Surfing Santa’s and up to 10,000 spectators.
COCOA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy