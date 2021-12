The Australian government will pay $1.4m (£1.1m) in compensation to hundreds of Aboriginal people in settling a class action suit that argued the Scott Morrison government’s “work for the dole” programme was racist.Introduced in 2015, the Community Development Programme (CDP) has been criticised as “modern slavery” due to its harsher rules and welfare penalties compared to other welfare schemes. At least 80 per cent of the users of this scheme are Aboriginal Australians.Under the scheme, about 30,000 job seekers from remote areas have had to travel long distances and work for 25 hours a week to receive the dole, reported...

