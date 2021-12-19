ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 linebacker Phillip Mason makes it official with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
2022 linebacker Phillip Mason announced his commitment to Tennessee on Dec. 5.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is from Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia. Mason told Vols Wire he will arrive at Tennessee during the summer of 2022 as a preferred walk-on.

On the final day during the early signing period, Mason told Vols Wire he made his commitment to Tennessee official Friday.

#Athletics#University Of Tennessee#American Football#Ridgeland High School#Vols Wire
