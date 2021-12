Does the female gaze actually exist? Sure, if we’re speaking broadly – women do tend to see the world differently to men, in both life and art. But after compiling a list of the ten best photographic series published on AnOthermag.com over the past year, I can attest that not one single woman in the lineup has a similar perspective on the world, nor on photography, to the next. Themes of intrigue, joy, anger and empathy crop up frequently in their work, but they are expressed in a myriad of different ways.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 DAYS AGO