Carlo Ancelotti highlights Sevilla as title rivals

By Feargal Brennan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Sevilla as their key La Liga title rivals in 2022. The Italian coach was speaking following Los Blancos frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Cadiz with their winning streak ended at ten games...

