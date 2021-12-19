3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resolve in 4-3 Shootout Loss

For much of the first two periods, the Lightning were back on their heels and out of synch against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas dictated play and repeatedly attacked the Lightning off the rush. Down 3-1 with less than three minutes left in the second, however, the Lightning turned the game around. The line of Pat Maroon, Corey Perry, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare teamed up for the Lightning's second goal. Forty-three seconds later, Anthony Cirelli tied it. And while the Golden Knights still created some scoring chances after it was 3-3, the Lightning played their best hockey over the final 23 minutes. A Steven Stamkos power play goal halfway through the third ended up being the game-winner.

