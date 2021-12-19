ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resolve in 4-3 Shootout Loss

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders give up late lead, but earn a point in 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Sunday. The New York Islanders earned a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. For the Islanders, Brock Nelson scored a...

