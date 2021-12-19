Column: Stop porch pirates this holiday season

It's time you Play it Safe when it comes to protecting your stuff from porch pirates. We've all seen the video, crooks preying on you while you're gone, stealing your stuff you worked hard to pay for. Now, with online shopping on the rise because of the pandemic, so are package thefts. You can Play it Safe by using these few simple tips. Work with the shipping company to schedule the delivery for a time you know you will you can still direct them to place the package by a back door or garage where someone will not think to look. Have packages delivered to you at work if that's allowed. Make sure you keep your tracking number and track the package so you can be on the lookout for it.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO