A sculpture commemorating the hundreds of people killed in Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed from the University of Hong Kong during the wee hours on Thursday.The statue's removal comes amid Beijing's aggressive crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong in the wake of the pro-democracy protests.The 26-feet-tall 'Pillar of Shame', which depicts 50 torn, twisted and anguished bodies piled upon each other, has been on display at the university for more than two decades.It was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot and gifted to the civil society group Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO