The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Drag Races A Lamborghini Huracan STO – Who Do You Think Will Win?

Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Burton from ‘Shmee150’, popularly known as Shmee, brought two of his track machines to an airstrip for a few drag races. First up was the Lamborghini Huracan STO that featured a naturally aspirated V-10, and the other was the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series powered by a 4.0-liter, forced-induction V-8. Both...

www.topspeed.com

Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
Motorious

PHS Documented Low Mileage 1964 Pontiac GTO Can Headline Your Collection

This is a stunning example. The 1964 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Yenko Camaro Races A 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet: Video

The last time we shared a video from the muscle car-obsessed YouTube channel Cars and Zebras, the stars of the show were two of the most tepid muscle cars to ever come out of Detroit: a base model Buick GSx and an oil crisis-era 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am. Today we’re flipping the script, with Cars and Zebras now turning their camera lens toward two of Detroit’s heaviest hitters, a 1969 Yenko Camaro and a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet.
CARS
Shmee150
Tim Burton
Motorious

1970 Dodge Charger Started After Sitting 20+ Years

We know the sight of a dirty, slightly broken 1970 Dodge Charger sitting in a shed amongst all kinds of junk is enough to make a lot of gearheads cry. Sure, the diehard Ford and GM guys won’t shed a tear, but for many a classic Mopar like this is something to be cherished, not just shoved in some dark corner and neglected for years on end. Sadly, not everyone shares the sentiment. In fact, there might be an abused classic car closer to where you live than you might even realize.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Rebodied 2000 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Up For Auction

Long before the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was conceived, the Lightning name belonged to two generations of street performance-focused pickups. For some time, those seeking a truck that could hang with sports and muscle cars in a straight line could head on down to their local dealership and buy one, right off the showroom floor. But this 2000 Ford F-150 Lightning up for grabs at Bring a Trailer isn’t really a Lightning anymore. At least, not on the outside.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!. Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Wheel Of Fortune Denies Woman Audi Q3 Over Mere Seconds

As a frequent consumer of the Game Show Network due to a lot of childhood illnesses, one of my lifelong dreams has been to appear on Wheel of Fortune — but a minor technicality on the show just deprived a contestant of a brand-new Audi Q3, and I’m thinking the magic of the game show may have just died this Christmas season.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick Off December

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into December.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The Owner Of This C8 Corvette Had A Very, Very Bad Day

For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. These images that were recently shared to the Facebook page of C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) were snapped at a parking lot somewhere in the U.S. It perfectly demonstrates what can go wrong if you don’t pay attention while parking as the Ford is now sitting on a Chevrolet C8 Corvette.
CARS
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
Motorious

Three Daytonas In One Barn Find

These ridiculous cars have been hidden for decades and now poke their fascias out to show the world what a real muscle car is!. Barn finds are the stuff of legends in the American car community for their incredible hidden beasts and potential for finding something genuinely extraordinary. So many people have found their dream project car or restoration built within the confines of a disheveled barn's walls. Of course, these finds can be pretty cool, but it is infrequent to find something that you couldn't find with ease on the used market. However, this find flips the tables on those limitations as it holds some of America's rarest vehicles. These insane NASCAR dominating muscle cars are ready to see the light of day once again with a fiery passion for rowdy driving fun!
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno drives a Dodge Polara, one of the earliest muscle cars

The latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" features what could be called a proto-muscle car. It's a 1964 Dodge Polara with a massive V-8 under the hood. The muscle car era is generally considered to have started in 1964 with the Pontiac GTO. But some cars fitting that template appeared before the GTO or, in this case, at virtually the same time.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS

