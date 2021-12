2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service was an unexpected delight. It was basically director Matthew Vaughnstealing the reins from the Bond franchise and making it his own with a mythology that clearly owed a lot to 007 while still having the freedom to do something new and unique. However, 2017’s sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle was a major letdown as it tried to do too much so that it felt constantly bloated and overloaded. Now Vaughn has retreated to the past for a prequel story—The King’s Man—that doesn’t even really seem to know what a Kingsman movie should be, so instead it’s a bizarre mish-mash of war drama, Drunk History, and occasional bits of espionage. It’s a movie that wants the benefit of deep pathos between a father and son but also a scene where Rhys Ifans tongues Ralph Fiennes’ leg. But the film really falls apart because while its characters crave peace, Vaughn is a director who relishes violence.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO