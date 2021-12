MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week. Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said Omicron was found in about 20% of new COVID cases last week. She said it will likely be more than 50% by Christmas. The first case of Omicron was found in Minnesota on Dec. 1, meaning its spread has far outpaced the previously dominant Delta variant. The speed of its spread had us wondering: What makes...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO