Camellia Bowl: Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6), Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Georgia State by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Georgia State could set a program record for wins in a season and continue a tear that started in midseason. The Panthers have won six of seven games after a 1-4 start that included three blowout losses. Ball State is hoping to finish with a winning record and capture its second straight bowl win. The Cardinals had been 0-8-1 in bowl games before beating San Jose State in last season's Arizona Bowl.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO