Environment

Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrosty 30s Wednesday before a big Christmas warm up. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Chilly winter feel. Chance for showers continues through tonight. Tracking a Gulf rain system for this final full day of fall. A chilly winter feel is in the air as the week begins. Click...

www.wlox.com

KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain Will Impact Travel On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Weatherford Democrat

A WHITE-HOT CHRISTMAS: Weather Service predicting 80-degree temps

The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast

Cooler air slowly builds in for the weekend but it’ll still be mild! Plan on a ton of sunshine Christmas Day with a warm up to 50 for the mid afternoon. Slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s Sunday with the chance of a stray evening shower. The...
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas forecast

How your money is being spent. Getting those last minute gifts. How shopping locally can help support the community. Shoppers find last minute gems. A girl's dream to help pets in shelters comes true.
KAAL-TV

Alert Day: Sunday evening snow/mix

It'll be a quick burst of snow and mix, mainly surrounding Sunday evening and night. This setup will start with the cooler side first and then pull up the warmer air as time goes on. This will mean snow first, then a mixture including freezing rain. Snow begins after 3...
The Independent

Temperatures set to drop as forecasters predict white Christmas

Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...
WLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

All is calm. All is mild. And all is turning rather muggy as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 70s and 80s across the South for Christmas Day! Might be one for the record books. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Near record warmth Christmas Day

Temperatures are jingling all the way up the thermometer into the 70s for Christmastime 2021! Have a merry Christmas everybody!. All is calm. All is mild. And all is turning rather muggy as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Near...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Christmas Eve! Whether you’re staying in, just relaxing or if you still have some last minute shopping to do, the weather is going to be nice. Definitely not December-like weather but still rather quiet. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will warm into the 80s area wide come the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts after 12pm will increase into the 30s and even low 40s. Very warm and windy weather, combined with dry vegetation and dry air will result in near-critical fire conditions this afternoon for western Oklahoma counties and adjacent parts of north Texas. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12-6PM today. All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to fire starts should be avoided. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. With the strong southwest winds, some patchy blowing dust can be expected for counties under the Red Flag Warning.
LAWTON, OK
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are jingling all the way up the thermometer into the 70s for Christmastime 2021! Have a merry Christmas everybody!. 70s and 80s across the South for Christmas Day! Might be one for the record books. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

