NCIS: Los Angeles has been one of the more successful spin-offs in recent years. Part of that has to do with the stacked cast, perhaps highlighted by LL Cool J who has been with the program since the beginning. Even though he has been a star on the CBS drama for years now, along with his own success on the music trail, the actor and artist has not forgotten his roots. In a new photo, LL Cool J made sure to remind folks he has not forgotten where he came from.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO