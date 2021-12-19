Review: Fiio UTWS5 Bluetooth 5.2 Earhooks

Many people have discovered fans to be great aids in falling and staying asleep. The soothing white noise created by the fan as well as the cool air brushing over you can help to send you off into peaceful slumber. But why stop there? Why not turn that fan into the ultimate sleeping machine? That’s what Haxon has done with their AirFan Smart Hybrid Fan. This fan offers 19 build-in functions, each of which is designed to help you sleep better.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO