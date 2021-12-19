Review: Fiio UTWS5 Bluetooth 5.2 Earhooks

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package.
The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can.
Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by
