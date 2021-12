NZD/USD bulls stepping in to take on daily resistance. Risk-on sentiment prevailed into the closing bell on Wall Street. NZD/USD is holding in positive territory on Thursday with the bulls in charge in the main as we move over to the early Asian session in holiday thin markets. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6828 and up 0.32% on the day following a rally from 0.6795 and reaching a high of 0.6842.

