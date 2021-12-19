ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notes & Stats: Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Notes and statistics from the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in MetLife Stadium:. *The Giants' three-game home winning streak ended, and they are now 3-4 in MetLife. They had not lost at home since Oct. 17 against the Rams. *This was the...

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, WR Kenny Golladay, QB Jake Fromm, QB Mike Glennon

Opening Statement: Today we'll prepare for Philadelphia. Obviously, you talk about this team, there's been recent experience between us and them going back a few weeks, but I always think it's a mistake when you play someone for the second time assuming they're the same team or you're the same team. Both teams have had some change in recent weeks. We'll have to go ahead and look at that and approach that as a team in terms of what we have to do different or better as a team, and what they've improved at and what their strengths are as a team. You talk about offensively, obviously this is one of the top rushing teams. You go back through the statistics – since the 1985 Bears, really no one has run the ball more consistently through a stretch or effectively as a team. That's something that comes with note. That's their running backs, that's their quarterback. They've done a very good job of extending plays and capitalizing on opportunities.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys clinching NFC East on Tuesday was always incredibly unlikely

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#Lewis Malik Hooker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
giants.com

Keys to Victory: Limiting Eagles' No. 1 rush attack

The Giants travel this week to face one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Eagles have stayed alive in the playoff hunt by winning four of their past five games and climbing back to .500 after a 3-6 start to the season. Their only loss in that stretch was to the Giants, who held them to single digits for the only time this year.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DC Patrick Graham, STC Thomas McGaughey, WRs Coach Tyke Tolbert, RB Saquon Barkley, DB Logan Ryan, LB Jaylon Smith

Opening Statement: Happy holidays, guys. We'll pick up today. Obviously, it's Thursday and we'll continue with our preparation. Today is obviously a normal up-tempo practice. We'll get a chance to look at the players, get some execution on the game plan and schemes, get an opportunity to evaluate the quarterbacks as we go out there and practice on through the day. Any questions, I'd be happy to open up to you.
NFL
giants.com

Eye On: Scouting the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have only played two games since the Giants hosted Philadelphia on Nov. 28. For the full scouting report, check out the previous report on the Eagles here. The Eagles have won two straight and undergone some changes since losing to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. They played in a rare Tuesday night game due to COVID protocol issues.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy