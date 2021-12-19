Notes & Stats: Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6

Opening Statement: Today we'll prepare for Philadelphia. Obviously, you talk about this team, there's been recent experience between us and them going back a few weeks, but I always think it's a mistake when you play someone for the second time assuming they're the same team or you're the same team. Both teams have had some change in recent weeks. We'll have to go ahead and look at that and approach that as a team in terms of what we have to do different or better as a team, and what they've improved at and what their strengths are as a team. You talk about offensively, obviously this is one of the top rushing teams. You go back through the statistics – since the 1985 Bears, really no one has run the ball more consistently through a stretch or effectively as a team. That's something that comes with note. That's their running backs, that's their quarterback. They've done a very good job of extending plays and capitalizing on opportunities.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO