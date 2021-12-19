ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change

By Mike Augustyniak
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.

But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide.

The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes , mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.

Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph.

In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell just east of St. Paul, while only an inch-and-a-half fell in Big Lake, just 40 miles away. The storm set a new daily snowfall record in the Twin Cities, with 11.8 inches total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFyIE_0dRG2OAY00

(credit: CBS)

By Monday and Tuesday, a firehose of moisture called an “atmospheric river” took aim at the West Coast. The Los Angeles Basin experienced flooding and mudslides, while the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the west received as much as 6 feet of snow.

By Wednesday, that same system was raking the Rockies and the Plains with 75 to 100 mph wind gusts that kicked up dust storms from western Colorado to Kansas. It then produced 617 storm damage reports, including the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota.

NASA’s senior advisor on climate, Dr. Gavin Schmidt, said the series of storms nationwide have been “unusual.”

“Right now we have, you know, a warm Gulf of Mexico that’s still warm, even though we’re kind of moving into winter, and we have, you know, these kind of Arctic … air masses colliding, so that’s an unusual situation,” Schmidt said.

Without slashing global greenhouse gas emissions, the oceans and planet will continue to warm in the years to come.

Schmidt said that warmer climate could lead to more tornadoes, though he added that it wouldn’t be the “dominant feature” of climate change in the Midwest.

But nationwide, intense rainfall, atmospheric rivers and anomalous heat all have a “quite a clear climate fingerprint,” he said.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: A Warm Holiday Start Before Possible Christmas Snowflakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You won’t need an open fire to roast chestnuts, as Christmas Eve is expected to be warmer than usual. OK, maybe it won’t be quite that hot out, but temperatures in the Twin Cities are hovering around the 40-degree mark Friday morning. The warmth aside, it’s also a cloudy, grey start to the day, with WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak noting that visibility is also down in the southern part of the state, with visibility down to around zero miles in the Rochester area. Heads-up travelers heading through southern #MNwx: ⚠️ DENSE FOG ADVISORY until Noon today. Visibility will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday, with temperatures climbing above 40 in the Twin Cities. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 20s. On Christmas Day, much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop even lower next week.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Despite Warming Temps, Twin Cities Could Still See White Christmas

WEATHER HEADLINES  -Warming trend with highs near 40 by Friday -Wintry precipitation over the weekend -Cooling down into next week Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is off to a cold and fairly quiet start, but warmer temperatures and possible snow are in the forecast. The Twin Cities were in the single digits in the morning hours, and parts of northern Minnesota were below zero. Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s by the afternoon. There should be no travel issues on the road. It will be even warmer Thursday, with a high of 35 in the metro and temperatures closer to 40 degrees...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

I-94 In Western Wisconsin Reopens After Icy Roads Led To Pile-Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traffic was opened Thursday night on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin following a road-closing pile-up on surfaces made slick by freezing rain. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Thursday night that a single eastbound lane of I-94 is open to traffic in both directions near Hixton, Wisconsin, where a morning pile-up resulted in multiple crashes and several jackknifed semis. The crashes happened after early morning freezing rain turned to ice on the roadways. No one was killed or hurt in the crashes, and crews spent the better part of the day removing vehicles from the scene. (credit:...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Big Lake, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Minnesota

COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Holiday travel just got more stressful. On Christmas Eve morning, hundreds of flights are being cancelled last minute across the country. Nationwide, Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. About 13 of their flights coming in or going out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled. Delta says this is mainly due to problematic weather in other parts of the country and the COVID-19 Omicron variant taking out a lot of their staff. The airline said the situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White Christmas

MAIN HEADLINES – Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m. – Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota – Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore – Cold night ahead – Warming into Wednesday and Thursday – Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter. Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota last week as an historic storm swept through the state. The following tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service: – Hartland: EF-2 – Alden 1: EF-1 – Alden 2: EF-1 – Hayward: EF-0 – Myrtle: EF-1 – London: EF-1 – Racine: EF-1 – Sumner: EF-0 – Preston: EF-0 – Carrolton: EF-1 – Arendahl: EF-1 – Rushford Village: EF-1 – Plainview Area: EF-1 – Money Creek: EF-1 – Wyattville: EF-0 – Homer: EF-1 The EF scale rates tornadoes based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are rated as “weak” twisters, according to the NWS, while EF-2 tornadoes are considered “strong.” The Hartland tornado, the only EF-2 to touch down in Minnesota during last week’s storm, reached 115 mph, the NWS said. Last week’s storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. READ MORE: From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change While NWS reports say no one was injured or killed, they note damage to numerous buildings, trees and other structures.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans Welcome Winter Solstice At Landscape Arboretum

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The darkest day of the year is drawing to a close. The Winter Solstice means from here on out, the sun will start sticking around longer. The sun set Tuesday night at 4:34 p.m. It will set seven minutes later by the end of this month. By the end of January, sunset will be at 5:19 p.m. And it will set at nearly 6 p.m. by the end of February. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights Show (credit: CBS) It all starts Wednesday, when we gain a whopping two seconds of daylight. As of Tuesday, we have eight hours, 46 minutes and 11 seconds of daylight. But by the end of January, we’ll have almost an extra hour of daylight. In the video above, WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh went to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights show to catch up with people reveling in the solstice. Tickets are still available for the display, which runs through Jan. 2.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wcco#Minnesotans#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

How Bentleyville Became One Of Minnesota’s Holiday Must-Sees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the most wonderful time of year everywhere, but especially in Duluth. That’s where you’ll find Bentleyville, home to millions of Christmas lights. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen walks us through Bentleyville’s history and introduces us to the Christmas fan who started it all. A December day in Duluth carries with it a wintery scene. There are views you won’t find anywhere else. And when the sun goes down there’s another wintery scene you won’t find anywhere else. “It makes the Christmas feeling come alive when you can bring your family here,” said a visitor from Brooklyn Park. Every...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just Not Safe’: Some Minnesotans Spending A 2nd Christmas Away From Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the most popular gifts flying off shelves this Christmas are COVID tests. As the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, more Minnesotans are rushing to get tested. On Thursday, a second COVID-19 pill was approved as a take-at-home treatment option. Now many are wondering if their families should gather around the tree. Bree Dalager plans to spend Christmas at home with her dog, a vegan roast, and a video chat with family in Minnesota, Colorado and California. “We just decided no, it’s just not safe,” she said. “It’s just exasperating that we’re still at this point.” Dr. Beth Thielen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Think Minnesota’s Roads Are Bad? Wisconsin Has It Worse, Study Finds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans love to complain about road conditions, but it turns out our neighbors to the east might have it worse. A recent study by Consumer Affairs shows Wisconsin has the third-worst roads in the nation. “According to our survey, there are ‘uneven roads on the freeway’ in Milwaukee and ‘excessive potholes’ in Stoddard,” Consumer Affairs said. “They ‘need to fix holes in streets’ in Rhinelander.” The study looked at U.S. Department of Transportation data and surveys from residents to rank each state. Six percent of Wisconsin’s rural roads are in “poor” condition, as well as 29% of its urban roads. On...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 52 Deaths, 3,378 New Cases Reported Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Salad Mixes Sold Across U.S., Including Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been an interesting phenomena happening with wildlife rehabilitation. There’s a record number of animals who’ve been brought into the hospital. “In 2019 we admitted about 13,000 patients. This year we are on pace to admit 19,000,” said Phil Jenni, the Executive Director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Jenni said the record increase has more to do with human behavior than animal behavior. People have been home and outdoors during the pandemic, so they’re coming across injured or orphaned animals more often. “The silver lining of COVID is that there are more people seeing...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Changing Holiday Travel Plans Not As Easy As It Was Last Year, Experts Warn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of big cities’ plans for New Year’s Eve are in flux, and all of the COVID-related cancellations are causing concern for travelers. If you’re flying and want to change or cancel a flight things are more complicated now compared to last year. Before had a lot of flexibility. Now, it really depends on what kind of ticket you bought, according to Kyle Potter from Thrifty Traveller. “Let’s say you’re getting ready to go for Christmas or a pre new years trip if you are flying on Delta or United adn you booked the cheapset basci economy fair you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plenty Of Outdoor Winter Fun To Be Had In Twin Cities Over The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter officially starts Tuesday, but after a rollercoaster of weather last week melted a lot of Minnesota’s snow, it doesn’t quite look like it. The wild weather didn’t stop Chris Van Hoven from training for the Birkebeiner at Theodore Wirth Park, one of the several Twin Cities metro parks providing skiers with man-made snow. “We shouldn’t have shoveled. It was all gone!” Van Hoven said. “We love getting outside, so we’ll get out no matter what. But it’s definitely different.” Brave sledders took a few runs through the patchy snow in Minneapolis Monday. For more snow, the chances are better...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Amid Holiday Rush For Tests, MDH Reports 2,807 New Cases, 57 Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans rush to get tested before gathering for the holidays, state health officials reported 2,807 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more deaths Wednesday. One of the dead was an Anoka County resident in their late 30s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 992,851, which includes 12,451 reinfections. So far, 10,254 deaths have been attributed to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is now at 9%, which continues a downward trend after it spiked earlier this month. The average daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 54.2. That...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Overturned Semi Causing Major Backup On I-35E In Little Canada

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) — A crash is causing major backups in the northeast metro. A semi truck is overturned on Interstate 35E south in Little Canada. (credit: MnDOT) Traffic is at a standstill after being condensed down to one lane. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the semi crashed into a guardrail under the Interstate 694 bridge.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing
LITTLE CANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Omicron Surge Has Businesses, Churches Making Changes To Stay COVID Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Minnesota. As of last week, it only made up about 20% of cases in the state. From his own COVID-19 quarantine Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said he has no plans for another statewide mask mandate. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Pfizer’s pill to treat severe cases of the virus. Businesses and public gathering spots are reacting to the surge. With no mandates being enacted, it’s up to them to decide if changes are needed. A handful of Minneapolis restaurants have reignited their fire pits...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Makes The Omicron Variant So Transmissible? Should We Adjust Our Safety Habits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week. Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said Omicron was found in about 20% of new COVID cases last week. She said it will likely be more than 50% by Christmas. The first case of Omicron was found in Minnesota on Dec. 1, meaning its spread has far outpaced the previously dominant Delta variant. The speed of its spread had us wondering: What makes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy