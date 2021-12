European equities tilted higher on Thursday as fears of the Omicron variant waned. Investors reacted to a number of positive reports from the US, South Africa, and the UK. In South Africa, numbers by the government showed that the number of Omicron infections have started to fall. Also, a report from the country showed that the symptoms of the illness were not as serious as the Delta variant. The same conclusions were made in studies in the US and UK. Therefore, analysts expect that the impact of the variant to the economy will be relatively low. The DAX, CAC, and Stoxx rose by more than 0.40%.

