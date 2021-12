The markets may have a slow price action today as a lot of traders and investors are already away from the screens for a Christmas break. Keep in mind that NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets will all be closed to observe Christmas Day because Christmas falls on a Saturday. Generally speaking the price action around New Year holidays can be very tricky, because of end of the year flows and position adjustments, which will likely happen next week.

