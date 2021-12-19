ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charli XCX Did Get to Be on SNL (in a Pretaped Sketch)

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX couldn’t perform as the musical guest on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but she did get to briefly appear in a pretaped sketch. Titled “The Christmas Socks,”...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Charli XCX Is Bringing Caroline Polachek & Christine & The Queens On ‘SNL’

This Saturday, December 18, Charli XCX will make her debut as musical guest on the very last 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live. Naturally, such a special occasion calls for special guests — and Charli XCX has now confirmed two big names that will join her on stage to help send off this nonsensical year: Christine and the Queens, and Caroline Polachek.
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live, but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Alex Moffat
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

‘SNL’ Paul Rudd show drops audience, Charli XCX, cast, citing COVID

New York City’s Studio 8H will be emptier than usual after “Saturday Night Live” announced there would be no studio audience for its last show of the year. NBC’s comedy sketch show announced the day-of change on Twitter. The show also sent home several cast members, crew, planned special guests and musical guest Charl XCX as the latest variant of the coronavirus spread, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who was unauthorized to speak publicly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for ‘Christmas Socks’ Musical Parody on ‘SNL’

While Saturday Night Live canceled Charli XCX’s musical performance due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, XCX made an appearance in a pre-recorded musical segment alongside Paul Rudd titled “The Christmas Socks.” Also joining Rudd and Mooney for the saccharine music video were Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Christmas#Pretaped Sketch
Vulture

Gaze Into Pete Davidson’s Navel If You Dare

The year is 2054. Pete Davidson has Billy Crystal’s hairline, and he’s become a tired old lounge act, crooning and doing bits for an underappreciative audience that just heckles, “Do Chad!” That’s the gist of this pretaped segment from last week’s Saturday Night Live, which is really more of a mood piece than a sketch, which is to say it looks really good (robot bartenders!) but it’s not all that funny. The riff on Mr. Saturday Night shows Davidson doing duets with the ashes of Machine Gun Kelly, reuniting with an old writer buddy played by Paul Rudd, and sending up that article about “how Pete Davidson became the Warren Beatty of his generation.” It’s all very introspective but isn’t quite daring enough to make, say, a Kim reference. The high point is Davidson doing a “Weekend Update” routine opposite a malfunctioning Colin Jost animatronic that deserves its own Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel. All in all, it’s an interesting watch if you’re someone who’s fascinated with Davidson’s celebrity persona. We won’t make you identify yourself if you’re one of those people, but blink once if you’re okay.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Skips Live Show for Pre-Recorded and Classic Sketches Due to COVID (Video)

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson inducted Paul Rudd into the Five-Timers club in the cold open. One of the strangest cold opens in “Saturday Night Live” history aired on Saturday night, as the show opened on the traditional “SNL” stage instead of a set, and Tom Hanks stumbled out from behind the iconic door to explain that tonight’s show would not be going on as planned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy