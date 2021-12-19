ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Meek Mill Hosts Holiday Gift Giveaway For Families In Need

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill hosted a holiday gift giveaway in South Philadelphia Sunday. The event helped families in need.

The gifts included MacBook Air laptops, bikes, games, and winter coats. People also received gift cards.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stopped by the event.

Meek Mill also donated $30,000 to the local Twelve Days of Christmas chapter. That organization provides families in need with supplies to enjoy the holidays.

