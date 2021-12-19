Escape From Tarkov “The Survivalist Path – Thrifty” Quest Guide
The Survivalist Path – Thrifty is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by Jaeger. Hello there! You came right in time, I’m just packing up to go hunting. Do me a favor, not for service, but as a sign of friendship. Arrange a couple of rest spots for my way...
Greetings, warrior. I have a job for you. Long story short, I lost contact with one of my groups, and it’s been quite a while ago. When shit hit the fan, I sent them to Woods to pick up some cargo. I’m afraid they got ambushed, the last time I got through, they reported that the USECs were closing in on them from the hills. Investigate it, check if anyone survived. Their Convoy had a BRDM, a Bukhaka van, and a truck of some sort, I do not remember what kind exactly. I think that the USECs must have settled somewhere near there too, so stay sharp.
Sanitary Standards is a quest given by Therapist on, and it’s available at level 4 after accomplishing Shortage. Escape From Tarkov Sanitary Standards Quest Details. Good afternoon. I have an urgent job for you. It is important for all who still live or, more precisely, exist in our woeful region. Do you know where the chemical factory is? Doesn’t matter now what was produced there and what is happening there now. I mean, who controls it or who tries to secure it. I have a firm suspicion that some sort of poison is leaking from the factory premises into the groundwater. And because of the lack of supplies from the outside, we are all forced to drink this water. Do you understand? Even the filters are no longer effective. If we do not resolve this issue, nobody would need ammo and grenades anymore. To figure it out I need the readings of radio and gas analyzers, which should be in the factory shops next to the water pumps. Look for a small separate room right in the workshops and that’s the place where you should be. If you don’t them find there, then look elsewhere, this is no longer my business, where exactly you get it from.
The latest Escape from Tarkov patch, numbered 0.12.12, introduces a new map, called The Lighthouse, VOIP, an additional enemy faction and the highly anticipated Inertia system. It couldn't have been otherwise. The long-awaited update for Escape from Tarkov, numbered 0.12.12, was released on December 12 to keep the number "twelve"...
Escape From Tarkov’s pre-wipe event is still ongoing, and Day 6 is here to make things spicier than ever. Everyone is eager to get some goodies out of TerraGroup’s property, also known as the Lab in Escape From Tarkov. This includes the less popular faction in the game, the Scavs, which are going nuts by stealing all the gear from Labs and keeping it for themselves.
Update #2: I found the BETA EFT Announcer that used to announce upcoming features and changes to the game. It still doesn’t have verified status but as I am aware, it’s in belonging to BSG. That account does not hold any information regarding the possible wipe for tomorrow. Therefore, I do believe we’ve been bamboozled. With this behind us, we can say that the only way to find out if there’s a wipe tomorrow is to wait until the time comes.
Escape From Tarkov’s T H I C C Item Case can no longer be listed on the FLEA market as of today. This ban has been confirmed by players who have tried to list their T H I C C Item Case on FLEA Market. At the time of this writing, there’s only one active listing that goes for 20 million roubles. It expires in a couple of hours and will probably be the last one to be seen.
If you just got into Tarkov, you saw that for the last couple of days everyone was talking about a wipe happening soon, pre-wipe event, post-wipe strategies, like wipe is some mythical event all the player base is waiting on. And in more ways than not, it is true. Wipes...
This is a rare occurrence to see Battlestate Games reveal the complete patch notes for a major update, in this case, Escape From Tarkov’s patch 12.12. The patch will also wipe all the player data, which means everyone begins from scratch, just as noted in yesterday’s Newspaper Issue posted by BSG. But, that’s less valuable at this moment, since we have received the complete patch notes from the developer. So let’s see what is in there.
Lighthouse is the new map in Escape From Tarkov, which arrived with patch 0.12.12. While some players rush to learn the map, loot, and its extraction points, we decided to remain balanced between quests and updates, gradually getting to know Lighthouse. So, where are all the extractions on Lighthouse?. Before...
Developer Battlestate Games has released a trailer that shows off some of the new features coming to Escape From Tarkov in its 0.12.12 update, which includes new gear, weapons, and the new Lighthouse map. The map itself looks to be an interesting mix of open areas to explore, vantage points to set up a sniper nest, a military base, and even a working train.
Escape from Tarkov pre-wipe events started this week by A.I. bosses moving from their usual maps to populating other maps, so the usual flow was disrupted with bosses bringing in unique elements of change to every map. What followed was all the bosses spawning together on Interchange, which produced some...
If you are a fan of the Battlestate Games MMOFPS, you are probably aware that the Escape from Tarkov server wiped this morning, removing all progress from players. Now with players frantically trying to get an early start on the fresh server, its queue is overloaded. We’ve prepped up some tips on how to get back into the game.
The Escape From Tarkov community is warning other players to avoid completing the mission ‘Chemical – Part 4’, as a bug is causing players to destroy their reputation with traders. The bug was highlighted by content creator Pestily earlier today (December 13), who warns players to “not...
In Escape From Tarkov, a couple of quests require you to find different items, especially the beginning ones, which can be pretty annoying sometimes. Salewa medkit and MREs, including ISKRA Lunch Boxes for the quests later, can be painful to find. But, there’s always an easy way. However, it requires strong persistence.
Earlier this week, Battlestate Games has released a massive Escape From Tarkov patch 0.12.12. The update was of vast importance as it added numerous new features that improved the realism in the first-person milsim title. Two days later, the developer decided to release a minor update that would address a couple of known issues, including the performance of the Lighthouse map, which in theory should run a lot smoother now.
Battlestate Games’ hardcore realistic looter-shooter game Escape from Tarkov received a wipe and update today, bringing a wide variety of new features and a new map. If you're an avid player or are looking to dive into this title, here's what you need to know. Escape From Tarkov Patch...
