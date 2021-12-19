Escape From Tarkov “The Survivalist Path – Thrifty” Quest Guide

Sanitary Standards is a quest given by Therapist on, and it’s available at level 4 after accomplishing Shortage. Escape From Tarkov Sanitary Standards Quest Details. Good afternoon. I have an urgent job for you. It is important for all who still live or, more precisely, exist in our woeful region. Do you know where the chemical factory is? Doesn’t matter now what was produced there and what is happening there now. I mean, who controls it or who tries to secure it. I have a firm suspicion that some sort of poison is leaking from the factory premises into the groundwater. And because of the lack of supplies from the outside, we are all forced to drink this water. Do you understand? Even the filters are no longer effective. If we do not resolve this issue, nobody would need ammo and grenades anymore. To figure it out I need the readings of radio and gas analyzers, which should be in the factory shops next to the water pumps. Look for a small separate room right in the workshops and that’s the place where you should be. If you don’t them find there, then look elsewhere, this is no longer my business, where exactly you get it from.

9 DAYS AGO