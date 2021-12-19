St. John Vianney over Wall - Boys basketball - WOBM 1st round

Samir Garrison made two 3-pointers and four free throws, scoring a game-high 20 points to lead Buena to a double-overtime victory at home over Pitman, 52-47. Garrison punctuated his game-pacing performance with a game-sealing play, with Pitman holding possession and looking to find a tying or winning basket in the final moments of double OT. Garrison stole the ball with eight seconds remaining before driving to the cup and scoring an and-1, hitting the free throw to give Buena a five-point advantage and sealing the win with two seconds on the clock.

BUENA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO