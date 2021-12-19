ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

St. John Vianney over Wall - Boys basketball - WOBM 1st round

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Dylan Seay finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointer’s, and eight rebounds as St. John Vianney won, 67-49, over Wall in the first round of...

NJ.com

Immaculata over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap

Sean Givens made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points to lead Immaculata to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 60-47. Devin Pombo finished with 11 points while Davis Adams and Isaiah Honis added 10 points apiece for Immaculata (1-0), which put the game away early, holding a 41-15 advantage at halftime.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township over Lower Cape May - Boys basketball recap

Jamir McNeil made five free throws on the way to a team-high 21 points to lead Middle Township to a victory on the road over Lower Cape May, 65-50. Matthew Barcas made four 3-pointers for 12 points while Bubba McNeil added 12 points with four free throws made for Middle Township (3-0), which trailed by five after one before taking control with a 22-10 second quarter.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown over Westampton Tech - Boys basketball recap

David Gheysens made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points to lead Moorestown to a victory on the road over Westampton Tech, 41-33. Nick DiMarino added 10 points for Moorestown (2-1), which held a 20-12 lead at halftime. Tahijj Hunter finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Buena outlasts Pitman in double-OT thriller

Samir Garrison made two 3-pointers and four free throws, scoring a game-high 20 points to lead Buena to a double-overtime victory at home over Pitman, 52-47. Garrison punctuated his game-pacing performance with a game-sealing play, with Pitman holding possession and looking to find a tying or winning basket in the final moments of double OT. Garrison stole the ball with eight seconds remaining before driving to the cup and scoring an and-1, hitting the free throw to give Buena a five-point advantage and sealing the win with two seconds on the clock.
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne and Passaic Tech draw - Ice hockey recap

Ben Friedman scored the game-tying goal with three and a half minutes remaining to lead Wayne to a tie against Passaic Tech, 2-2, at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Michael Brogna scored a goal early in the third to temporarily even things up while Josh Shpungin and Joey Riina tallied an assist apiece for Wayne (5-2-2), which has just one loss in its last six games.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Belleville over Livingston - Boys basketball recap

Richmond Casino poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Belleville to a 58-44 win over Livingston in Livingston. Casino had 10 field goals, including one from beyond the arc, and four free throws on his way to a big night. Shanne Laquindanum scored 11 points and Ethan Laquindanum added 10.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Charles made 14 free throws on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Clearview to a victory on the road over West Deptford, 77-60. Rocco Cirone scored 14 points with three made 3-pointers while Jamel Yasin added 10 points for Clearview, which has won each of its first three games of the season with an average margin of victory of 12 points per game.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee over Washington Township - Boys basketball recap

Shane Winkelman compiled 19 points to pace Cherokee in its 56-48 win against Washington Township in Sewell. Daniel Leonard, Zach Distel and Bryce Nwobu each recorded 10 points for Cherokee (2-2). Dan Reistle and Chris Racobaldo led Washington Township (1-3) with 12 and 11 points, respectively. The N.J. High School...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Johnson over Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in Johnson’s 57-37 win over Brearley in Kenilworth. Joseph Carney recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards and Lucas Zamboni added 10 points and six assists in the win. Johnson (1-2) jumped out to...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Boonton - Boys basketball recap

David Rigoglioso compiled 27 points for Pequannock in its 83-53 win against Boonton in Boonton. Karson Culuko notched 21 points and Ethan Sutherland registered 18 for Pequannock (3-0). Charlie Hurd collected 22 points, six rebounds and one assist for Boonton (2-2), which saw Madrit Asani supply 14 points, two rebounds,...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap

Tarik Bicic scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks for Rutherford in its 50-27 win against Manchester Regional in Rutherford. Zack O’Rourke and Matthew Chin scored six points each for Rutherford (3-0) with O’Rourke turning in four boards, three steals and two assists and Chin managing one rebound and one steal.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield over Clifton - Boys basketball recap

Ramuel Gotrasse scored a career-high 23 points to power Bloomfield to a 57-46 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Shayne Hinton had 16 points and Isaiah Cortes added seven for Bloomfield (3-0), which closed the game with a 16-5 fourth quarter fun. Kyle Vellis paced Clifton (0-3) with 17 points and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
