Federal vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court

Kait 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”. Expert warns of 'tsunami...

www.kait8.com

bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
thecentersquare.com

SCOTUS to consider challenges to Biden’s vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has fought through the courts over his series of vaccine mandates, and even faced bipartisan pushback from Congress, but now the issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's highest court will hear the legal challenge to two...
Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
ksgf.com

Missouri Court Adds To Ban On Biden Contractor Vaccine Rule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge in Missouri added another legal block Monday against President Joe Biden’s requirement that federal contractors receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The new preliminary injunction prohibits enforcement of the contractors’ vaccine mandate in 10 states that collectively sued. It comes on top of...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
foodcontessa.com

Requirement for the Covid-19 Vaccination in the U.s Has Been Reinstated, and a Supreme Court Battle Is Expected.

A federal appeals court maintained the COVID-19 rule for major firms, which covers 80 million American workers, leading opponents to petition the Supreme Court for intervention. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overturned a November order that had prevented the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from...
Law & Crime

Justice Kavanaugh Receives Flurry of Requests for Supreme Court to Block Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

A series of businesses, trade groups, conservative groups, and religious organizations on Monday asked the Supreme Court of the United States to step in and block the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for large companies requiring that employees be vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The rule, issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), applies to employers with 100 or more workers and was reinstated by a federal appellate court on Friday after a different appellate court prevented it from taking effect earlier this month.
