NFL

Watch: Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field After Taking Big Hit Against Bengals

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field after taking a big hit from Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

Bridgewater was tended to by multiple trainers before being put on a stretcher and carted to the locker room. Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked.

Bridgewater has movement in all of his extremities, but has been transported to a local hospital according to CBS' Evan Washburn.

He was replaced by Drew Lock. Watch the play below.

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
