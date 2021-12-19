ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Khalid Kareem Rips Ball From Drew Lock, Bengals Stop Broncos in Red Zone

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem ripped the ball away from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Kareem fumbled on the return, but was ruled down by contact. The Bengals took over at the Broncos' 15-yard line. Watch the play below.

