The Zelda wheelhouse may not have spawned a nifty genre name like “metroidvania,” but its influence is everywhere. Recent standouts like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Oceanhorn 2 have kept Zelda fans fed between mainline games just fine. One title that has had fans in anticipation for almost two years now is Tunic (stylized TUNIC). As of the night of The Game Awards, it is set for release. Tunic will arrive on Xbox Series consoles and Steam on March 16th, 2022. Developer Andrew Shouldice and publisher Finji games also dropped a fresh trailer to accompany the release date announcement through its official Twitter account.

