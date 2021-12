The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is establishing a Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Up to $400 million will be awarded from funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan. The funding is intended to be used for emergency food purchases of domestic local foods. Awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements made with state and tribal governments. The establishment of a local food purchase program is aimed at expanding local and regional markets and bolstering resiliency in the food system. Eligible state and tribal governments will have the opportunity to apply for the program until April 5, 2022.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO