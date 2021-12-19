5 Best Korean Eye Shadow Palettes

You don't need to be a professional party planner to design a holiday party in red and green, white and black, or gold and silver. While the classics are beloved for a reason, choosing a nontraditional color scheme, like the five suggested here by our panel of experts, adds an unexpected dose of cheer to your annual celebration. "This year's holiday parties are going to be extra special, because for the first time since the pandemic, families and friends will be able to come together more safely," says Dani Blasena of HauteFêtes, who anticipates a season that focuses more on the warmth and joy of spending time with loved ones—and less on over-the-top excess. "Not that there's anything wrong with traditional color palettes of red, green and gold," she says, "but rethinking the standard palette and hitting the reset button to allow yourself to embrace shades that match your current mood and mindset is totally acceptable!"

