ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in neck at music festival

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7sol_0dRFxXng00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – A man was stabbed in the neck during a musical festival near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night, according to police. The victim was rapper Drakeo the Ruler, multiple news outlets reported.

He died of his injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Once Upon A Time in LA music festival was taking place Saturday night, and headliners included 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and YG, but the performances ended after the stabbing, the festival announced shortly after 10 p.m .

The victim’s name has not been released, but he was stabbed at about 8:40 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, said the fire department.

Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was a Los Angeles native.

Caldwell was released from jail in November 2020 after LA County prosecutors attempted to try him on conspiracy chares in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man. Previously he had been acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the death.

The New York Times described him as a pioneer of “nervous music.” He was 28 years old.

The Associated Press and KTLA’s Sam Bader and Elizabeth Chapman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 arrests made in killing of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has confirmed that police have arrested two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita. They also are searching for a third suspect. On the afternoon of Nov. 24, KRON4 was on assignment covering a retail theft in Oakland with Nishita when someone shot him while trying […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
KRON4 News

Ex-officer Kim Potter guilty in killing of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRON4 News

Bay Area crime victims targeted twice in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men accused of carrying out several robberies around San Francisco and terrorizing a Millbrae family appeared in a San Mateo County courtroom Wednesday. George Redmond, 37, and Devontae Rutherford, 26, are charged with robbery and residential burglary in connection to an October crime spree. San Mateo County investigators said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Rapper#Ktla#The Los Angeles Times#Yg#Lapd#Lapdpio#The New York Times#The Associated Press
KRON4 News

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

HOUSTON (AP) — A congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge and attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms. The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
KRON4 News

The story behind “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For over 40 years the jingle “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” has been one of the most popular Christmas songs. It was originally performed by singer and songwriter Dr. Elmo Shropshire who lives here in San Francisco. In a KRON4 exclusive interview, Shropshire explains the inspiration behind the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant requiring boosters to close for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco restaurant that started requiring COVID-19 booster shots for its customers to dine in announced on Instagram it will be sheltering in place starting Christmas Day on Dec. 25. Cassava, located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, did not announce when it plans on reopening. “Due to the explosive rise […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy