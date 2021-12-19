ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in neck at music festival

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hv9R_0dRFvKDN00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — A man was stabbed in the neck during a musical festival near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night, according to police. The victim was rapper Drakeo the Ruler, multiple news outlets reported.

He died of his injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Once Upon A Time in LA music festival was taking place Saturday night, and headliners included 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and YG, but the performances ended after the stabbing, the festival announced shortly after 10 p.m .

The victim’s name has not been released, but he was stabbed at about 8:40 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, said the fire department.

Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was a Los Angeles native.

Caldwell was released from jail in November 2020 after LA County prosecutors attempted to try him on conspiracy chares in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man. Previously he had been acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the death.

The New York Times described him as a pioneer of “nervous music.” He was 28 years old.

The Associated Press and KTLA’s Sam Bader and Elizabeth Chapman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
WGNO

Shooting suspect leads authorities on multi-parish chase ending in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect led authorities on a multi-parish chase Friday afternoon. According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the chase started in Jefferson Davis Parish and ended in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started at around 1:30 p.m. in Lafayette, somewhere in the Henderson area, according to West Baton Rouge […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Rapper#Ktla#The Los Angeles Times#Yg#Lapd#Lapdpio#The New York Times#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy