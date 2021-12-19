ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens TE Mark Andrews makes franchise history with 8-yard TD catch

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ipLe_0dRFtmfB00

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a hot start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hauled in a 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley, making history, as he became the first Ravens player at his position to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Andrews’ 1,000-yard season also marked the team’s first 1,000 yard receiver since former Baltimore wideout Mike Wallace did so in 2016.

The Ravens have been blessed with great tight ends throughout the team’s 25 year history. Andrews should be on the ballot as one of Baltimore’s MVP when the season ends, as he’s taken his game to another level in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Five Ravens Voted To Pro Bowl, Including Jackson, Duvernay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game. TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third. Mark Andrews is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Wallace
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Fox#Mvp
Boston Herald

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at all.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Add 4 Defensive Players To COVID-19 List, Jackson Questionable For Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens added four defensive players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s rematch against the Bengals. There are now 11 total players on the list. Safety Geno Stone, Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and practice squad Offensive Tackle David Sharpe were all added Wednesday. Outside Linebacker Daelin Hayes was sprung out of the list and into practice. We have placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and practice squad OT David Sharpe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OLB Daelin Hayes returned to practice. We also signed C Jimmy Murray...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy