iFi Hip-dac2 Portable DAC/Amp Review

The tone produced by tube amps is prized by electric guitarists. Sometimes described as ‘warmth’, the sound works with the player’s choice of chord voicings and melodic lines to convey emotion. Let’s just say that a player’s tone is a huge part of the experience for both player and listener. Tube amps, however, can be finicky and don’t lend themselves to practical playing situations. That’s why forward-looking companies like Peavey Electronics offered players more flexibility with modeling amps like the VYPYR guitar amplifier. Now, Peavey has updated the VYPER with its new X series. The amps can not only model popular tube amps but include some promising technology, including Peavey’s improvements on its own TransTube analog/digital hybrid technology. Fully loaded with amps and effects, the VYPYR X Series proves why it’s the ultimate modeling machine, providing a range of solutions with substantial value.
