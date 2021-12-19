iFi Hip-dac2 Portable DAC/Amp Review

Glorious Gaming is fast becoming a company to keep an eye on in the PC gaming world. Their GMMK is frequently talked about on the mechanical keyboard subreddit and they’re one of the first gaming peripherals companies to do a DIY version of their mechanical keyboard. But I’m not here to talk about keyboards today. A few weeks ago (before my glorious vacation in Kauai) I was able to take a look at the Model O gaming mouse - an ambidextrous solution for all your clicking needs. I came away pretty impressed, especially by the quality to price ratio, though I do remember thinking that it was quite close to being too big for my hands (yes: I have little dainty baby man hands). Well, glorious was obviously far ahead of me and both the model O and D (ambidextrous and right-handed ergonomic) are available with the ‘minus’ tag, shrinking their size a little bit and amazingly becoming even lighter than they were before. In this article, we are going to be taking a quick look at both and if you’re looking for a more in-depth look at a Glorious mouse you should check out our Model O review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO