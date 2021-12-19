ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

USMNT Forward Jordan Pefok Scores Four Goals in One Game for Young Boys in Swiss League

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6FQd_0dRFrnlA00

American Jordan Pefok scored a career-high four goals, leading Young Boys to a 5-0 rout at Lugano on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Pefok scored in the sixth minute with a right-footed shot from the penalty area and the 21st minute with a header from inside the 6-yard box. He boosted the lead to four goals when he converted a penalty kick in the 49th and got his final goal in the 61st with a header from near the penalty spot.

Pefok, a 25-year-old forward, has 11 goals in 17 league matches this season and 16 goals over 30 club matches in all competitions. He is two shy of his high for goals in a season, set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.

He had three-goal games for Young Boys at Zurich on Feb. 3 and for Reims against Valenciennes on Dec. 16, 2017.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in June.

Young Boys moved into third place with 32 points, two ahead of Lugano. Zurich leads with 40 points, followed by Basel with 33.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shropshire Star

Goals galore in Telford Sunday League games that beat Covid-19

With six games postponed through the influence of Covid-19, there was little action left in the Telford Sunday League as it closed for the Christmas and New Year break. The only game in the Premier Division saw honours shared between hosts Captain Webb United and visiting Shifnal Imperials in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss League#Concacaf Nations League#Honduras#Usmnt#American Jordan Pefok#The Swiss Super League#French#Valenciennes
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

What the papers sayThe Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle â are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds â — as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.Boubacar Kamara could leave France for Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper, which cites L’Equipe, says the 22-year-old is stuck in a stalemate with his club Marseille over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a double header with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength-to-strength and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction of...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Real Sociedad in Talks With Paris SG Over Loan Deal for Rafinha

The January window presents Paris Saint-Germain an opportunity to offload players who have no future with the capital club. It will be a tough sales job for the French giants as some players have seen little to no consistent playing time to entice a club to purchase the player. According...
SOCCER
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

West Ham will be hoping for an upturn in form as they return to Carabao Cup action in tonight’s quarter-final against Tottenham. The Hammers have won just once in their last six Premier League matches, a dip in form following their impressive start to the season which featured Carabao Cup wins over Manchester United and Manchester City. Antonio Conte will be looking to get off to a fast start as Spurs manager by winning the club their first trophy since 2008. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition at Wembley and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described Thursday’s meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time and likened the league’s governing body to a brick wall.Rising Covid-19 cases in England’s top-flight saw all managers and head coaches come together for a virtual meeting with the division to discuss the ongoing situation in addition to the congested fixture list and other key issues.Numerous matches have already been postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks and managers have repeatedly highlighted a lack of player welfare, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggesting a players’ strike may be the only way to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KHQ Right Now

New coach Luke Jordan helps Mead boys basketball 'move forward' following retirement of Glenn Williams

Luke Jordan knew he was stepping into some big shoes to fill. He wasn’t intimidated – but he is respectful. You don’t merely replace a coach like Glenn Williams, who retired in June at the conclusion of 22 years as head coach of Mead’s boys basketball. Jordan, the junior varsity head coach in Williams’ program for six seasons, was hired earlier this year for the varsity job.
MEAD, WA
The Independent

Everton’s Boxing Day trip to Burnley postponed due to injuries and Covid cases

Everton’s fixture at Burnley is the latest Premier League match to be postponed as a result of Covid cases within the squad, as well as injuries to Rafa Benitez’s team.While the Premier League continue to insist they will keep games on wherever possible, several matches across the Christmas period have now needed to be rescheduled.Leeds vs Liverpool and Wolves vs Watford were both postponed on Thursday, with the meeting between Clarets and Toffees now a third encounter off out of the nine planned matches on 26 December.Everton had reportedly initially seen their approach to have this match postpone rejected, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy