ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Politics And Government

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Unlike most of his compatriots, Jamal Papoli didn’t have to worry about being stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban sped to pow…. John M. Crisp: Why should we care about what happens in Kentucky?. Last week Kentucky was devastated by an outbreak of tornadoes....

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gabriel Boric
Kaiser Family Foundation

Politics and Boosters

Early studies suggest that while vaccine-induced immunity against COVID-19 may wane over time, booster shots help strengthen individuals’ level of protection against omicron and other variants. Findings from the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor show that just over half of U.S. adults have received a booster (16%) or are likely to get one (37%). This leaves about one in five who are either fully vaccinated but unlikely to get a booster (12%) or only partially vaccinated (6%), and one-quarter who still have not gotten a first shot, including 14% who say they will “definitely not” get vaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
Salisbury Post

Letters: The politics of COVID

About a year ago, Jane Fonda said COVID was a gift from God to the Democrats. She appears to have been right, for many people believe President Trump lost his re-election bid because of how he handled COVID. Something has always troubled me about the virus. From the beginning, there...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Religion#Afghan#Taliban#Islamic#Covid#Democratic
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy