As the Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with players going in and out of the lineup due to the recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases around the league, the team did finally get a huge return as Trevor Ariza made his season debut after preseason ankle surgery. Ariza was expected to play a big role for the Lakers this season and having him back in the lineup gives Frank Vogel arguably his best 3-and-D weapon.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO