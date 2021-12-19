PTN Bowl Extra: Penn State doesn’t care about long lay off going into the Outback Bowl

A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
Jim Harbaugh was seen wearing a very interesting T-shirt ahead of Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this year, which is handed out to the best offensive line unit in the country. As the team was given...
As if losing to UCF wasn’t ugly enough, Florida football found even more embarrassment when a Gators player started a fight after the game. Florida football fans can look forward to a new era under Billy Napier but the 2021 season had one last indignity to bestow upon them.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
With the Orange Bowl semi-final matchup just over a week away, UGA DE Nolan Smith is reportedly reaching out to Michigan State coach and former UGA DC MEl Tucker to get hints on how to defend Michigan:. Michigan State, while winning the game, gave up 33 points to the Wolverines.
Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
Boston College was scheduled to play at Wake Forest this week. However, one day before that game, the BC program entered the COVID-19 protocol — with multiple players testing positive for the virus. Initially, this resulted in a forfeit win for Wake Forest; for about 24 hours, the Demon...
Jackson State Tigers linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. This will be his second time going through the transfer portal, originally signing his letter of intent with the USC Trojans. McClain appeared in one game this season, recording three tackles on Sept....
Former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts has officially announced that he will transfer to his home state and join the Texas Longhorns, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound defensive back from Little Elm, Texas was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
After inking with Clemson one week ago today, one of the Tigers’ class of 2022 signees is ecstatic to get on campus in just a couple of weeks and begin his career as a Tiger. Robert Gunn, one of the (...)
There was disappointment in Clemson circles that the Tigers did not get invited to the Gator Bowl this season. After today's news, it appears Clemson is fortunate to be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Texas (...)
Comments / 0