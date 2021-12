I have recently booked a flight for 2 pax from Hamilton Island to Melbourne for a few months from now and put in a request for a business class upgrade. My understanding is that confirmation and upgrade should be immediate for domestic flights and if there is business reward availability (which there are 2 reward seats left). I have tried a few suggestions from previous threads like cancel the request and retry, and also wait a few days but nothing has happened. Also called up qantas after waiting on hold for hours and they were less than helpful. Can anyone help me?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO