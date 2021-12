AJ Styles made a rare WWE NXT appearance on tonight’s show, just his second in the history of the brand. Styles came to NXT 2.0 to confront Grayson Waller, who had taunted Styles via social media videos over the weekend. After Dexter Lumis defeated Trick Williams on tonight’s show, Waller attacked Lumis from behind with a steel chair. Waller laid Lumis out and said he planned to take out the best in NXT one-by-one, a mission that began earlier this month with Johnny Gargano and LA Knight. AJ then appeared on the big screen, and was shown arriving in the back area. Waller took a seat in the ring and waited on AJ as NXT went to commercial.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO