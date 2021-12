The Seahawks’ playoff hopes might have ended with a loss to the Rams on Tuesday night, but there’s still something to play for over the next three weeks. Ask a player or coach what that might be, and he’d tell you he’s playing for his teammates or for pride. But ask a fan – or, maybe an owner – and they might instead tell you this team is playing to sort out some big decisions that must be made this offseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO