Spurs vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (11-18) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 114, Sacramento Kings 121 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Haliburton was a joy to watch.

We slobbered over him for a bit and talked about the Kings nice win over the Spurs:

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyrese Haliburton last 2 games:

27 PTS | 11 AST | 12-19 FG | 3-5 3P

21 PTS | 10 AST | 9-16 FG | 3-5 3P pic.twitter.com/qaEfZ0l85R – 11:10 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“The competitiveness that he always brought with his teams is something I truly aspire to do and truly appreciate.”

Doug Christie on his admiration for Gregg Popovich and all he has done for the game of basketball 💯 pic.twitter.com/hNhDLWVQIR – 10:30 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A career night for Kings C Damian Jones, in Sunday’s win over the Spurs, one night before returning to the Bay Area to face his former Warriors team, albeit shorthanded due to COVID-19.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/MgECMM1A11 pic.twitter.com/x1hSJxkEvJ – 9:57 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings replacement coach Doug Christie, filling in for Alvin Gentry who is out with COVID-19, talks about getting a win over Gregg Popovich, the collective team victory & the way the verbal altercation with Moe Harkless should be looked at.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/mn8tbsN2qc pic.twitter.com/xB0GNY2Tdp – 9:45 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton on his 27 point, 11 assist performance in Sunday’s victory over the Spurs, the team stepping up while playing shorthanded due to COVIC-19, communication from Doug Christie & assisting Damian Jones’ career night.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/TFhrBBQOWX pic.twitter.com/rJpStPnaQK – 9:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

League leaders in 3-point attempts per minute of rotation players (and 3P%)

Steph Curry: .39 (39.8%)

Jordan Clarkson: .35 (30.0%)

Buddy Hield: .34 (37.4%)

Malik Beasley: .31 (33.5%)

Duncan Robinson: .30 (33.6%)

Donovan Mitchell: .29 (34.6%) – 9:37 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

It’s time for NIGHT CHAT!

Come hang out with us and chat about this Kings win:

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tyrese Haliburton on his connection with Damion Jones in the Kings’ win over the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/cEbsQs0Rcj – 9:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Doug Christie on the spat between Moe Harkless and Buddy Hield in the first quarter, “If you hold it in, what happens then?”: pic.twitter.com/wRkA3guAgh – 9:13 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings use a collective effort to pick up 121-114 win over the Spurs on Sunday!

@Buddy Hield led four players in double figures with 29 PTS while @Tyrese Haliburton (27 PTS) and @Damian Jones (23 PTS) both posted season highs in points. pic.twitter.com/J5MU9whyZn – 9:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin on the Spurs not being complacent against teams that are missing multiple players: “We can’t expect that with people out, they’re just going to lay down.” – 9:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin on getting the start tonight with McDermott out today: “I think I could have came out more aggressive on both ends.” – 9:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin Vassell on the loss to the Kings after the big win against Utah: “I think we’ve definitely got to come off wins more prepared. We just came out flat.” – 8:59 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tyrese Haliburton on Buddy Hield, Moe Harkless and a loud discussion on the sidelines: pic.twitter.com/IdjEIMi4Lx – 8:58 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George (elbow) is listed as questionable to play San Antonio tomorrow. Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) has been upgraded to probable with backup center Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out. – 8:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Doug Christie said he liked the result of the verbal spat with Moe Harkless. Said it’s better than a player holding it in and thought the team responded well afterwards – 8:41 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

The interview room in Sacramento kinda looks like the set of a local daytime Christian talk show. The zoom video gives it that nice, soft additional touch. pic.twitter.com/lzS6dAKTUO – 8:41 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Kings shot a new opponent season high 56% from three.

The Hornets had recently set the opp high with a 53% shooting night from three. – 8:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He made the right read 9 times out of 10.” – Lonnie on Haliburton.

Lonnie said Haliburton and Buddy Hield both had a big part in guiding the Kings to the win tonight. – 8:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tyrese Haliburton was asked specifically about Buddy Hield’s finish and answered by saying that Moe Harkless was incredible defensively before getting to Buddy. – 8:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

“He doesn’t shut up sometimes, but that’s needed.”

Tyrese Haliburton says that Doug Christie’s communication on the sidelines is “untraditional” but that’s who Doug is & it hasn’t changed with his bigger coaching role. – 8:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Lonnie on the loss to the Kings: “They just came out playing harder than us. It’s that simple.” – 8:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

For the 2nd time this season, the Spurs weren’t able to hold an opponent to at least one quarter of 25 or fewer points.

The last opponent was the Knicks, who also defeated the Spurs. – 8:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Kings’ interior defense held up.

The Spurs shot just 46% in the paint, a new season low.

Just 50 paint points and 24 assists, with 53% assist percentage – low numbers for this Spurs team. – 8:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pop: “Just started the game too casually. We weren’t mentally prepared enough to start the game.”

Pop says he doesn’t know if the team was still focused on the Utah win or San Antonio was too complacent against Sacramento. – 8:27 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings defeat the Spurs, 121-114

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton (27 PTS, 11 AST) records second straight double-double

👑 @Buddy Hield hits seven 3s en route to game-high 29 points

👑 @Damian Jones comes off the bench for a career-high 23 points pic.twitter.com/WNBD3kDUUO – 8:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs shot 48% from three tonight, but just 27% of their attempts were from three. – 8:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Back at it tomorrow in LA.

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/B0cvJdIWRx – 8:23 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs shot charts are usually the inverse of tonight’s. 15/27 inside the RA… oof pic.twitter.com/aW8142WUWT – 8:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs drop to 6-14 when losing the 3PT line.

They’re also 1-11 when falling behind by 15 points in a game. – 8:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Coach Doug Christie made adjustments. Playing shorthanded for the second straight game, the Kings battled the San Antonio Spurs. Using a balanced attack and a smoldering finish from Buddy Hield, the Kings picked up the 121-114 in. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the win. – 8:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are now 7-5 in their last 12 games:

4W

2L

W

L

W

L

W

L – 8:19 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs now have 5 wins as favorites in 9 games.

They have 6 wins as underdogs in 20 games. – 8:17 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Kings 121, Spurs 114, final.

Buddy Hield led all scorers with 29 points, including 7 of 9 from 3. Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points and a career-high-tying 11 assists. Damian Jones scored a career-high 23 points. – 8:15 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield puts on a show in the 4th, scoring 18 points in the quarter, Damian Jones with a career high 23 points and the Kings top the Spurs 121-114. Sacramento improves to 13-18 – 8:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs fall to the Kings by 7 points.

The Spurs are now…

…11-18 overall

…5-9 on the road

…6-13 against the West

…1-1 against the Kings

…5-5 in their last 10 games pic.twitter.com/RDX7FF8n4D – 8:14 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win. – 8:13 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield has completely caught fire to end this game. – 8:12 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

🗣 BOW BOW BOW!!! @Buddy Hield gets hot from 3 in the fourth quarter👌💦 pic.twitter.com/BGtmPJITZC – 8:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs’ deficits in last 5 games:

vs DEN: down by 32

vs NOP: down by 2

vs CHA: down by 30

@ UTA: down by 17

@ SAC: down by 15 – 8:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some rolling updates for Clippers as they host the Spurs Monday night:

Isaiah Hartenstein will miss the game due to a left ankle sprain. Serge Ibaka is now probable to return from what the team listed as personal reasons.

Paul George is again questionable.

Batum unlisted. – 8:10 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Buddy Hield is showing some efficiency. He’s 6 of 8 from the arc and has 26 points. – 8:09 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield has scored 15 of his 26 points here in the fourth quarter to help the Kings open up a 118-103 lead over the Spurs with 3:00 remaining. Timeout Spurs. Hield has 21 points in a span of 11:13 going back to the end of the third quarter. – 8:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

12th 15 point deficit for the Spurs this season.

They enter 1-10 when down by 15 points.

Hield with 18 of his 26 points from three – 8:08 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton tied his career high with assists (again) with 11 tonight. – 8:08 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy is scorching hot from three-point land now. Kings go up 118-103. Chavano Rainer Hield with 26 points now. – 8:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

With 3.5 mins left, the Kings have matched their largest lead of the game: +12 points

Kings are now winning the 3PT line by 3 points – 8:07 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield with 12 points here in the 4th, 5/7 from distance now. – 8:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield nails a 3-ball. Kings up 115-103. – 8:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton from the Sunrise Mall. Kings up 112-111. – 8:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

5.5 minutes left and the Kings keep finding answers.

Spurs back down by 10.

Buddy with 20 points now, 12 points from distance – 8:05 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Buddy Hield won’t be trifled with right now. Good lord. – 8:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Possible we might see Serge Ibaka’s first minutes since Dec. 6 tomorrow vs. San Antonio, because Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a sprained ankle. Ibaka is probable. PG is questionable. – 8:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield makes the 10th 3-pointer of the game for the Kings. Free tacos for everyone. Kings lead the Spurs 109-99 with 5:41 to go. – 8:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers personnel Monday vs. Spurs: pic.twitter.com/NmjaQv4xqJ – 8:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with the moon shot 3. 20 points. Kings up 109-99 with 5:41 remaining. Free tacos. – 8:03 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Paul George is questionable to play tomorrow night against the Spurs per Clippers – 8:03 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!

@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/InF9Pd8Ga5 pic.twitter.com/TVIlHIlGQm – 8:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point night for Dejounte Murray.

14 paint points

4 points from mid-range

3 points from the FT line

Kings by 8 – 8:01 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jump ball. 98-90 Kings. – 7:57 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Back-to-back buckets from @NewanimprovedJR help the Kings extend their lead to 98-87 with less than 10 minutes left to play 😤 pic.twitter.com/yK9DqRPMBT – 7:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Moe Harkless has looked frustrated with his low amount of touches offensively all game. – 7:49 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Kings start the 4th with a 7-2 run and their lead is back up to 11.

Kings have tied the Spurs with 27 points each from three.

The only area the Spurs are winning is the NON-PAINT TWO, but by just 2 – 7:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ramsey drills a triple. Kings up 96-85. – 7:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

final frame

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/w6UcHI6zAC – 7:47 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Feels like good things just seem to happen when Damian Jones plays. Dude is only 26. He should become a solid NBA role-player before his career is over. – 7:47 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Kings lead 91-85 after 3. Damian Jones leads all scorers with a career-high 23 points. Tyrese Haliburton has 20 points and 10 assists. – 7:45 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Kings by 6.

Spurs take 3Q 29-28

Kings winning the FT line by 7 points and paint by 6 points pic.twitter.com/hQxYShjcqW – 7:44 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones with 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton 20 points & 10 assists and the Kings take a 91-85 lead over the Spurs into the 4th quarter in Sacramento.

San Antonio a team that gets a lot of points in the paint, Kings with the 42-36 advantage. – 7:44 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Great work by this Kings unit to extend the lead with Haliburton on the bench.

Christie was able to get Haliburton some rest in the final 4:57 of the 3rd quarter. He’ll need to go the entire way. – 7:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 91-85 heading to the fourth. Damian Jones leads with 23 points. – 7:43 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones can’t be stopped now. He’s killing the Spurs – 7:42 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

New career high 21 points for Damian Jones – 7:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

New career scoring high for Damian Jones with 21 points now. – 7:41 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Damian Jones has a career-high 21 points for the Kings tonight. – 7:41 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Damian Jones has a career-high 21 points for the Kings. – 7:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Career-high 21 points for Damian Jones. – 7:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with a pair of triple. Kings up 87-79. – 7:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pop goes to Eubanks as the backup 5 in the 3Q.

Kings by 3 – 7:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

defense ➡️ offense on the SA fast break! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MxvM3QOVOq – 7:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones is one point away from his career high of 20. – 7:38 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Damian Jones out here draining three’s, now 2/2 for Sacramento and the Kings bench erupts in celebration. Jones one shy of matching his career scoring high – has 19 points on 7/11 shooting. – 7:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a crazy circus shot. And-1. – 7:37 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Tyrese Haliburton is getting a breather. The Kings current lineup is Harrison Barnes, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Maurice Harkless, Chimezie Metu and Damian Jones. Barnes is playing point guard. – 7:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones is feeeeeeeling it. 19 points, 5 rebounds. Just hit his second three of the game. – 7:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

No point guard on the floor for Sacramento. – 7:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors will be without two starters against the Kings tomorrow. Jordan Poole and now Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols. Two negative tests, 24 hours apart, needed to return. – 7:35 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Haliburton is now the leading scorer in the game with 18 points.

Where?

8 points from mid-range

6 points from outside

4 points in the paint

He didn’t play in the 1st matchup against the Spurs due to injury – 7:32 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

squad on a 13-4 run to start the 3rd! 🚀 – 7:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have erased the Kings 12 point lead from earlier.

San Antonio by 2

Keldon with 11 points – 7:29 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Defense active as hell out of the half, and if I’m the Spurs right now I’m just running quick drag screens and/or high PnR every time down the floor. – 7:28 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have kicked off the 3Q with an 8-2 run.

That Kings 12 point lead is down to 1.

Murray now with 12 points, where 8 of them have been scored in the paint. – 7:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

8-2 run by the Spurs to start the third. Kings lead is down to 1 at 65-64. – 7:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 at the half. Damian Jones has 14 points in just 10 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV leads the Spurs with 16 points. The Kings have assists on 16 of their 22 baskets with only five turnovers. – 7:18 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

HALFTIME: Kings lead Spurs 63-56 ⤵️

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton 12 pts (5-7 FG), 10 ast

👑 @Damian Jones 14 pts, 3 reb

👑 @Harrison Barnes 11 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/vaIQozxDll – 7:10 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 at halftime. Tyrese Haliburton now credited with 10 assists, according to NBA.com box score. Damian Jones leads Sacramento with 14 points. Chimezie Metu has a career-high 4 steals — one more than San Antonio has through 24 minutes. – 7:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

break time in Sactown

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/7dYIm0y6ta – 7:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Despite all the players that are out for Sacramento, they were really good in the first half of limiting one of the Spurs’ strengths on the offense – paint scoring.

San Antonio made just 42% of their paint shots in the first half.

Kings shooting efficiently on jumpers pic.twitter.com/GbKqx5Dveh – 7:09 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton had another assist taken away at the half. He now stands with 10 assists in the game for Sacramento – 7:08 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chimezie Metu also notched a career high in the first half of today’s game with the Spurs. He recorded 4 steals for the Kings. Previous high was 2. – 7:08 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DJ dropping dimes! 💰😲

@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/sk35VoVzOj – 7:06 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Kings by 7. Sacramento with 63 points in the 1st half.

Kings winning the FT line by 8 points, paint by 8 points

Spurs winning mid-range by 6 points and 3PT line by 1 more made shot than SAC pic.twitter.com/DxhXKEoV1Z – 7:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings take a 63-56 lead over the Spurs into the half. Sacramento gets 12 points and 11 assists from Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Jones – the recipient of many of those assists with 14 points. Spurs led by Lonnie Walker’s 16pts. – 7:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 heading to the half. Jones leads with 14 points. Double-double for Haliburton. Metu with an active half and Harrison Barnes has 11 points. – 7:05 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs down 63-56 at half. As meh as they were for most of the opening two quarters, they should feel fortunate to be that close. – 7:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones is up to 14 points points and 3 rebounds off the bench in the first half. Nice showing. Active. – 7:04 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

They took the assist away from Tyrese Haliburton. He remains at 11 – 7:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu with his career-best fourth steal of the game. – 7:03 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Damian Jones has a season high 12 points in the first half

Kings by 10 – 7:01 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Tyrese Haliburton has already tied his career high in assists with 11 — with about 3 minutes left in the first half. – 7:01 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs are all kinds of lost on defense. – 6:59 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton already has a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and three rebounds here in the first half. Maybe we’ll see his first career triple-double today vs. the Spurs. – 6:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Former Spur Chimezie Metu has 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in this first half.

Metu leads the game in made free throws with 5.

Kings by 9 – 6:59 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton with the first half double-double with 12 points and 10 assists in his 18 minutes of action. Kings lead Spurs 56-47 3:36 to go in the 2nd quarter. – 6:58 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton is carving up the spurs. 12 points, 10 assists with 3:36 remaining in the first half. Career high in assists is 11. – 6:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are shooting 50% with 12 assists on 17 made baskets with only three turnovers. Playing a very clean game thus far and leading 50-40 with 5:30 to play in the first half. – 6:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu tried to kill a man. – 6:52 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Interesting visual during the end of first quarter break, as Moe Harkless lost his cool, appeared to direct his frustrations at Buddy Hield in the Kings huddle.

Harkless & Hield on the court now and seem to have let the moment pass, but Harkless was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/Y24lOAtPn4 – 6:47 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Early prediction, Tyrese Haliburton will get his first career triple-double in this game. 10 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds with 6:58 remaining in 2Q. – 6:47 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Haliburton is playing aggressive and decisive running the show for the Kings. He has ton of confidence right now. – 6:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Moe Harkless with a big take to the rim. Second foul on Poeltl. – 6:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

1️⃣ down

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/K5yOcahNLl – 6:41 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Here is the tail end of what appeared to be a heated discussion involving Maurice Harkless on the Kings’ bench. pic.twitter.com/T2HcThtjuc – 6:41 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖈𝖔𝖓 delivers at the buzzer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U5NPmnSO5D – 6:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Players on the Kings bench are having a loud discussion with each other. Some barking going on. Looks like Moe Harkless, Buddy Hield and even Tyrese Haliburton. – 6:38 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Kings by 10. Kings score 37 in the 1Q.

Lonnie 10 pts | Jones 9 pts

Landale 5 pts | Haliburton, Barnes 8 pts each

Kings are a +6 from the 3PT line – 6:38 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs give up at least 37 points in the first quarter for the third straight game. They’re down by 10. – 6:37 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Jock from three-point land(ale) 👌

@Jock Landale | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/dRQomyAwdz – 6:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a buzzer beating 3. Kings up 37-27 after 1Q. Damian Jones has 9 points. 8 each for Barnes and Haliburton. – 6:36 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

That’s only the 5th 3 of Damian Jones’ NBA career. – 6:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Justin Robinson checking in for the Kings. – 6:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Damian Jones is going crazy. He just knocked down a 3-pointer. Now up to 9 points and two rebounds in three minutes. – 6:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Damian Jones triple. 7 assists for Haliburton. – 6:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

👀 @Lonnie Walker with the shooter’s roll‼️ pic.twitter.com/urtWnl6UAK – 6:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Lonnie Walker IV with an aggressive scoring attack early, 8 points.

6 points from outside, 2 points from the non-paint two.

Kings 10 point lead cut in half – 6:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 2-16 when trailing by 10 points in a game this season.

Landale is the backup 5 off the bench again. – 6:29 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

The Kings went nearly 3 minutes without attempting a 3. Now they’re 3 of 4 from the arc and lead by 10. Glad to see they’re not relying on the deep ball — for now. – 6:29 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

First big off the bench for the Spurs tonight: Jock Landale – 6:28 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Tyrese Haliburton is basically doing whatever he wants right now. – 6:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton is coming out aggressive. 8 points early to go with 4 assists. Kings up 25-15. Timeout Spurs. – 6:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings come out of the timeout with Haliburton, Harkless, Barnes, Metu and Thompson on the floor. – 6:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Going into the timeout, the Spurs are down by 7.

San Antonio entered this game favored by 5, the most they’ve been favored by against any opponent this season. – 6:21 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Kings playing with a lot of energy right now, especially on defense. Spurs need to start making some shots and stop fouling so much. That would help. – 6:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes euro-steps to the rim. And-1. Kings lead 16-8 with a freebie coming. – 6:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield triple. Kings up 10-8. – 6:18 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

As Kings and Spurs are underway from Sacramento, Chimezie Metu is off to a solid start defensively for the Kings. He was a -26 in the previous game. – 6:16 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu is all over the place on the defensive end. Jumping routes. – 6:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

“Who he play for?”

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Are y’all ready for some Spurs basketball?!?!

It’s GAME TIME!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CCBHVP2bv7 – 6:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Spurs’ Thaddeus Young hopes for a trade to a contender nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/19/spu… – 6:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson gets the Kings on the board with a nice little role to the rim. 2-2. – 6:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops is now open!! Head over there now to chat with fans and have a chance to win prizes as we take on the Kings 💯

➡️ https://t.co/lCgz7fP6aj pic.twitter.com/3wxBE74faT – 6:08 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta getting ready for another game: pic.twitter.com/lI2cU29NJj – 6:00 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Kings’ depth will obviously be tested with seven players out. That starting five, however, can still do some damage if the Spurs don’t show up to play. – 5:54 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs: Murray, White, Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl

Kings: Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu, Thompson – 5:52 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

lead off crew 👏

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ozbfbx40hx – 5:50 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

first stop of the back to back in Sacramento 🤙

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4RjMy5UsHH – 5:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs – 12/19:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Chimezie Metu

C – Tristan Thompson – 5:31 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

De’Anthony Melton getting some 3s up, coming off a 19-point, 4-steal performance in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/PFv39OTunx – 4:51 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Devin Vassell will start in place of the ailing Doug McDermott, Pop says – 4:43 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Pop says Devin Vassell will start at the 4 with McDermott out today – 4:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings replacement coach Doug Christie rules out Richaun Holmes (eye) from todays game with the Spurs. – 4:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Christie, every player should be ready to play tonight. Kings have 10 healthy bodies. – 4:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Doug Christie, Richaun Holmes is still considered day-to-day. – 4:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Spurs:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Buddy Hield

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Chimezie Metu

C – Tristan Thompson – 4:18 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

No Richaun Holmes for Kings today, in addition to the six players in health protocols, Doug Christie says – 4:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Richaun Holmes (right eye injury) is out today per Kings Coach Doug Christie – 4:17 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Richaun Holmes will not play today for the Kings – 4:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says

Richaun Holmes (eye) is out again today vs. the Spurs after missing the past five games with an eye injury. – 4:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes is out. – 4:16 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs announced Doug McDermott is out tonight with a tooth infection – 3:46 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Sunday hoops matinee!

🆚 @Sacramento Kings

⏰ 5pm CT

📍 Golden 1 Center

📺 @BallySportsSA

🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/whLMbEefDR – 3:41 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled Doug McDermott out for today’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings due to a tooth infection. – 3:39 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs will be without Doug McDermott in today’s matinee at Sacramento. He is suffering from a tooth infection. – 3:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Taking a look at the astronomical increase in Harrison Barnes’ FT rate this year. Here’s a typical example, able to slow down and use his body so much better. Unrecognizable from his finishing in Golden State pic.twitter.com/D4af9m3SjS – 2:31 PM

I’ve got 2 tickets for this afternoon’s matchup between @Sacramento Kings and @San Antonio Spurs!! Who feels like a little early Sunday NBA basketball?! – 2:22 PM

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

