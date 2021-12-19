Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/19

Friday, December 24th, 4:30 P.M. Today we saw a showery day but mixed with nice sun breaks. Highs topped out in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be a bit cooler with lows in the mid to low 30s, but most should stay above freezing tonight. Snow levels this evening will be around 1,000' and we will continue to see scattered showers. That means while most of us will likely see rain showers tonight, those in the hills could wake up to snow on the ground and snow showers through the day.
Comments / 0