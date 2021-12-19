ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/19

Cover picture for the articleCold temperatures tonight as lows fall to...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
Weatherford Democrat

A WHITE-HOT CHRISTMAS: Weather Service predicting 80-degree temps

The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2021

Today, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Areas of fog/freezing fog in the morning. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy. A chance...
MARQUETTE, MI
Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast

Friday, December 24th, 4:30 P.M. Today we saw a showery day but mixed with nice sun breaks. Highs topped out in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be a bit cooler with lows in the mid to low 30s, but most should stay above freezing tonight. Snow levels this evening will be around 1,000' and we will continue to see scattered showers. That means while most of us will likely see rain showers tonight, those in the hills could wake up to snow on the ground and snow showers through the day.
