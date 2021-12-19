ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Affleck Recalls Playing Catch With Tom Brady: "I Thought I Would Really Get Hurt"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck says he once played a game of catch with NFL legend Tom Brady and described the experience as “one of the most memorable days of my life." The actor says the similarities between himself and Brady mostly begin and end with both of them having been in New...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Tom Brady
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen Insisted She Give Birth to Son Benjamin at Home After Tom Brady Said ‘Absolutely Not’

Her body, her choice! Gisele Bündchen delivered her and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, at home in 2009 — despite the professional football player being against the decision. “It was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” the model, 41, said in an excerpt of ESPN+’s Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series on Tuesday, December 14. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’ He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000?”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
In Style

The Only Bennifer I Have Room for in My Heart Is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It started as a whisper. You could feel a change in the air. After 17 years, it was actually happening: The return of Bennifer. The reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the summer of 2021 made, well ... it made people lose their damn minds. As a nation, we needed something to bring us together — and perhaps it was always meant to be Bennifer: The Redux, something that at one point in time felt impossible. Though, when people around me rejoiced at the sight of Bennifer canoodling, or celebrated rumors of Jen house-hunting to be closer to Ben, or shared those with glee the butt caresses on yachts in Monaco, I twinged in pain. The whole debacle was reopening some wounds I thought long gone. Listen, I'm happy that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem happy. Life is hard and people should enjoy being in love. But that doesn't change the fact that, if I'm being honest with myself, there can only be one Bennifer, and the only one I have room for in my heart now and forever is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. After their divorce in 2018, I thought I had moved on. Now, with every whisper of "Bennifer is back," I find myself asking, why not my Bennifer?
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy