LEGO Partnered With Lamborghini on a Sián FKP 37

I've never driven a Lamborghini Countach and, dare I say it, I am not sure I'm that bothered to try one. It's not its looks because, to me, it's the definitive supercar profile and still makes me quiver. It was also my pin-up poster of choice, back in the day. Mine was mounted in a red frame, à la the eighties, while my brother's wall sported its opposite number from Maranello, the Ferrari Testarossa. But like the Testarossa, which I have driven, I rather fear the iconic Lambo will be a disappointment. I am not even sure I'd fit in it, either. Better to leave the saintliness of Sant'Agata intact, I reckon, but I am delighted to have the opportunity to write about this one. Especially as we're still, just, celebrating the Countach's fiftieth birthday.

