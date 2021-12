With tonight’s finale airing in just a matter of hours, why not go ahead and look towards The Masked Singer season 7?. There are a few different things to break down within this piece, but let’s start off with this: The show technically has not been renewed by Fox at the time of this writing. Yet, it’s more or less a foregone conclusion that it will be back. We’re talking here about one of the network’s most-popular shows, and it’s one that has a rare ability to generate viewership at any point in its season. While it benefits you to watch the whole season, you can come in at any given point and not be confused as to what’s going on.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO