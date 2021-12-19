ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Can Now Get Social Security, Food Stamps Quicker: Here’s Why

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to a recent executive order, Americans won’t have to wait as long to get their Social Security and other government benefits. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed an order that will affect the wait times of 36 federal services. Biden stated that the efforts will “ensure that...

Mary Josh
5d ago

