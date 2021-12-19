ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater placed on backboard, taken to hospital after head injury

By Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was placed on a backboard and taken to a hospital for further evaluation after suffering a head injury in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals .

Bridgewater scrambled for a 6-yard gain on a second-and-5 play in the third quarter, but his head appeared to slam against the ground after he went airborne for the first down while Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie tried to make the tackle. Bridgewater remained motionless on the field for a stretch before being attended to.

Medical personnel removed the eighth-year veteran's facemask and loaded him onto a backboard before taking him off on a cart. Broncos players as well as several members of the Bengals encircled Bridgewater, and fans in Denver chanted, "Teddy, Teddy."

The Broncos confirmed that Bridgewater had movement in his extremities but said he was taken to a hospital as a precaution and would remain there overnight.

“Everything has checked out good up to this point,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a postgame news conference. “They’re going to keep him overnight for observation, but they do think he will be and should be fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGoMV_0dRFgRc500
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey, AP

Backup Drew Lock, who replaced Bridgewater in the game, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick on his first series to give Denver a 10-9 lead. But the Broncos were unable to score on their following three possessions, and Lock completed six of 12 passes for 88 yards overall.

Bridgewater completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards before the injury.

