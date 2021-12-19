ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci Calls Omicron's Spread 'Extraordinary'

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation's leading infectious disease expert says holiday...

newyork.cbslocal.com

pbs.org

Is Omicron Less Dangerous Than Delta? Dr. Fauci Weighs In

The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. Less than a month after the first case appeared, the CDC reports the variant made up more than 70% of all new infections last week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, has speaks on the latest details with Walter Isaacson.
Anthony Fauci
‘Extra’s’ InstaMD Dr. Dorian Explains Why Omicron Variant Is Spreading So Quickly

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with our InstaMD Dr. Armand Dorian, who shared some knowledge about the Omicron variant. When asked if Omicron is dangerous due to the severity or how fast it can spread, Dr. Dorian said, “Usually when viruses mutate, they get less severe, more infectious. If it’s more infectious for those who are unvaccinated, that’s still a significant risk.”
TODAY.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron surge: 'We cannot take this lightly at all'

As professional sports leagues postpone games and cities reinstate mask mandates amid the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the response was "by no means an overreaction" to the rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, spoke...
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron Variant Throws a Major Wrench into Bay Area Holiday Plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The omicron variant has grabbed a lot of Bay Area residents attention in a hurry. It is quickly having an impact just about everywhere, changing plans, changing behaviors and changing the holidays. “I’m getting my covid shot,” said Benjy Clemmens. “2nd one.” Clemens was lucky enough to have an appointment for that shot. The walk-in line at San Francisco’s Kaiser campus was so long some people brought folding chairs. Many of them had the variant on their mind. “Yeah, I think that ‘I’m over it, I’m sick of this, I’m tired of it,’ kind of shifted in the last...
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to...
KQED

Dr. Anthony Fauci Talks Omicron and the Critical Need for Booster Shots

California is bracing for another potential winter surge of COVID-19 cases courtesy of the omicron variant, a new strain of the virus believed to be highly infectious and less responsive to vaccines. The rising rate of new infections throughout the state — albeit, much slower than last year — prompted...
